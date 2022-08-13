Man who allegedly tried to run over officers in custody

[File Photo]

A man in his late 30s is in police custody after he allegedly tried to run over two police officers along the Nasekula Road in Labasa yesterday afternoon.

Police say the suspect from Nakama Village was under the influence of alcohol when he allegedly committed the offence after 4pm.

An officer tried flagging down the vehicle when the suspect allegedly swerved in the direction of where other officers were standing.

One officer managed to jump onto the footpath avoiding what could have been a serious accident, but the side mirror hit another officer.

He remains in custody as investigation continues.