Man remanded for alleged robbery

A 40-year-old man alleged to have been involved in a supermarket robbery last month appeared in the Nasinu Magistrates court yesterday.

The accused residing at Visako Circle, Nadera is charged with one count of aggravated robbery.

The alleged robbery happened at a shopping complex in Nakasi.

It is alleged that he conspired with two others and stole around $240,000 from supermarket employees during a routine bank run.

He has been remanded in custody.

He will be produced again on the 29th of this month for formal bail hearing.