Man remanded for alleged malicious act

A man charged with one count of malicious act has been remanded in custody by the Suva Magistrates Court.

Ferrel Khan is alleged to have urged people to gather at the National Counting Center in Laucala Bay to challenge the electoral process.

It is alleged that he posted this on his Facebook page two days after the Election.

The police prosecution objected to his bail.

The matter has been transferred to the Nadi Magistrates Court where it will be called on 3rd January.