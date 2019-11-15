Home

Man involved in stoning incident to front court

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
August 21, 2020 7:02 am

The man alleged to have stoned several vehicles and robbed people after erecting an illegal roadblock along the Kings Highway near Navesau, Tailevu has been charged.

The 22-year-old has been charged with one count of aggravated robbery, one count of assault, one count of injuring animal, one count of common nuisance, and six counts of damaging property.

He will be appearing in the Rakiraki Magistrates Court today.

Police have also managed to recover a number of stolen items from the victim.

