Crime

Man in video allegedly found with drugs

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
May 10, 2021 4:45 pm
[Source: Screenshot/Facebook]

A man who allegedly resisted arrests on a video circulating on social media is in police custody.

Police say the man resisted arrests when approached by the two officers in Sigatoka.

When searched, he was found with a sachet of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

The dried leaves have been sent for analysis whilst investigation continues.

