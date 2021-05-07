Man in video allegedly found with drugs

A man who allegedly resisted arrests on a video circulating on social media is in police custody.
Police say the man resisted arrests when approached by the two officers in Sigatoka.
When searched, he was found with a sachet of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.
The dried leaves have been sent for analysis whilst investigation continues.
