Man in custody over death of student

[File Photo]

A Rakiraki man has been taken into police custody in relation to the death of a 17-year-old student.

The teenager was found dead in his bedroom in Makoi, Nasinu on Friday night.

Police confirm the person of interest is now under investigation.

Police had earlier said that the suspect had allegedly spent the night with the victim.

It is claimed that when the relative checked on the two at around 10 pm, she discovered the friend missing, and the victim lying motionless.

The victim’s funeral will be held today.