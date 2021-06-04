Man in custody for restaurant theft

A 40-year-old man alleged to have been involved in a theft case at the FNPF Plaza in Suva last month has been arrested.
Police arrested the suspect from Colo-i-Suva yesterday afternoon and is currently in custody at the Totogo Police Station.
Police say the man allegedly stole a bag containing $13,000 from a restaurant in Downtown, Suva when the owner was preparing orders in the kitchen.
The investigation is ongoing.
