Man in custody for restaurant theft

A 40-year-old man alleged to have been involved in a theft case at the FNPF Plaza in Suva last month has been arrested.

Police arrested the suspect from Colo-i-Suva yesterday afternoon and is currently in custody at the Totogo Police Station.

Police say the man allegedly stole a bag containing $13,000 from a restaurant in Downtown, Suva when the owner was preparing orders in the kitchen.

The investigation is ongoing.