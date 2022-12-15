Man in custody for allegedly stealing car

A man who allegedly stole a rental car from the rental company he works for continues to be questioned at the Nadi Police Station.

Police say the 28-year old suspect allegedly stole the vehicle sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

The discovery was made by the company’s 43-year old manager who reported the matter to Police.

Roadblocks were erected and snap checks conducted whereby the vehicle was intercepted at Sovi Bay along the Queens Highway.

The suspect who was travelling with his family in the vehicle was taken into custody.

Police investigations continue.