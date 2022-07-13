Man charged with murder remanded

A 38-year-old man charged with the murder of a US national at a resort in the Yasawas has been remanded by the Lautoka Magistrates Court today.

Bradley Robert Dawson, the partner of the 39-year-old deceased woman, is facing one count of murder.

In court this afternoon, the particulars of the offence were read out to Dawson, who indicated that he had understood them.

The case has also been transferred to the Lautoka High Court.

Dawson’s lawyer, Iqbal Khan, was informed by the Magistrate that all applications, which included bail, should be made in the high court.

He is due back in court on the 27th of July.