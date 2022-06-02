Man charged over teenager’s death

A 32-year-old Rakiraki man has been charged for the alleged murder of a 17-year-old student in Makoi Nasinu last week.

Police confirm the accused faces one count of murder and two counts of theft.

He will be produced in the Nasinu Magistrates Court later today.

Article continues after advertisement

The victim, a 17-year-old student was found dead in his bedroom in Makoi, on Friday night.

It is alleged that the 32-year-old had slept in the victim’s bedroom on the night of the incident.

A family member later found the teenager motionless, while the suspect was nowhere to be seen.