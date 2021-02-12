Home

Suspect charged for alleged murder in Navua

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
February 14, 2021 12:10 pm

A 24-year-old man will be produced in the Navua Magistrates court tomorrow for the alleged murder of an elderly caretaker.

The body was discovered last weekend in Viwawa, Navua.

The accused has been charged with one count of murder.

It is alleged that he assaulted the victim and stabbed him several times before robbing him, and left him in a drain where his body was discovered the next day.

 

