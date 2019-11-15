Man charged for allegedly stabbing defacto partner

The 26-year-old man alleged to have stabbed his defacto partner several times in Nadi following a heated argument has been charged.

The accused has been charged with one count of act with intent to cause grievous harm.

He will be produced at the Nadi Magistrates Court today.

The victim remains admitted at the Lautoka Hospital.

Meanwhile investigations continue in relation to the second serious assault case in Nabua.

The suspect is yet to be questioned as investigators await the victim’s medical report from Health officials.

It is alleged that the victim, a pregnant woman in her 30s, was allegedly assaulted and struck with an iron rod.

The suspect who is the victim’s brother allegedly committed the offence following an argument about their compound.

The victim remains admitted at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.