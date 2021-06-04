Man charged for allegedly raping his stepdaughter

A man in his 40’s who allegedly raped his stepdaughter in Levuka has been charged.

Police say the accused has been charged with one count of sexual assault and two counts of rape.

It says the man’s file was sent to the Nausori Magistrates Court yesterday afternoon due to the restrictions in place.

Police say the accused allegedly committed the offense on separate occasions last month in Levuka whilst the victim was asleep in her bedroom.