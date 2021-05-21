Man charged for allegedly raping a 12-year-old boy

A 48-year-old man of Navakawau in Taveuni has been charged for allegedly raping a 12-year-old boy last week.

The accused has been charged with two counts of rape.

It is alleged that the victim returned from swimming when he was approached by the accused who then invited him to his home where the alleged incident occurred.

The matter was reported by the victim’s aunt after she received information about the alleged incident.

The accused’s file has been sent to the Savusavu Magistrate Court this afternoon due to the restrictions in place.