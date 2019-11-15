Man charged for alleged Lami murder to appear in court

The suspect alleged to have been involved in the murder of a woman in Lami last week has been charged.

He has been charged with one count of arson and one count of murder.

The suspect will appear at the Suva Magistrates Court today.

It is believed that the 35-year-old woman’s body was found in a fire in a flat in Lami Town at 9pm last Tuesday.

The victim was unresponsive and quickly taken to CWM hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.