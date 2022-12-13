Man arrested for allegedly inciting racial and religious violence

A man, suspected of creating fake emails inciting racial and religious violence has been arrested.

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption says it is suspected that there is an organized movement behind this scam and further investigations are underway.

FICAC says the fake email is alleging that there would be terrorist attacks targeting churches and temples between the 8th and 11th of December and there would be an assault on some prominent politicians and businessmen.

The anti-corruption body is requesting the public to be vigilant of these types of organized criminal activities attempting to create instability during election time.

Fijians have been urged to report such criminal activities to FICAC immediately.