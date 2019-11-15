Man arrested for alleged online scams

A 32-year-old man who was wanted by Police for his alleged involvement in a series of online scams has been arrested.

The suspect had allegedly put up posts on the Buy and Sell Fiji Facebook page wanting to buy mobile phones.

After securing a trade, he allegedly proposed a location to conduct the transaction where he robbed the seller of their phone.

He allegedly then re-sold the stolen phone online via the same Facebook page.

A team of investigators from the Totogo CID had been pursuing the suspect and managed to arrest him along Ratu Mara Road last night.

More than 20 reports against the suspect are being investigated.

The man was previously imprisoned for similar online scams.