Man arrested for alleged meth possession

White substances believed to be methamphetamine were seized during a vehicle search in Caubati, Nasinu today.

Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says they acted on information about a man’s alleged involvement in drug related activities.

The suspect was stopped and his vehicle was searched by K9 Quip after the Fiji Detector Dog Unit was called to assist with the search.

The driver of the vehicle is in Police custody as investigations continue.

The Fiji Police Force has commended the Detector Dog Unit, especially K9 Quip for their efforts.