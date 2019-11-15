Home

Man arrested for alleged break-in

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
January 17, 2020 5:00 am

A 35-year-old man of Nabua is currently in custody at the Totogo Police Station following his alleged involvement in a break- in early this morning.

The man was arrested by the Totogo Impact team and the K9 Unit a few minutes after the matter was reported by a security guard at the Marela House in Suva.

He was found in his possession four laptops and a charger.

Article continues after advertisement

Investigation continues.

 

 

 

