Man arrested for alleged break-in

A 35-year-old man of Nabua is currently in custody at the Totogo Police Station following his alleged involvement in a break- in early this morning.
The man was arrested by the Totogo Impact team and the K9 Unit a few minutes after the matter was reported by a security guard at the Marela House in Suva.
He was found in his possession four laptops and a charger.
Investigation continues.
