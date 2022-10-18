Man arrested for alleged aggravated robbery

A man is in custody for his alleged involvement in aggravated robbery last night.

Police say they received a report from a 29-year-old woman who was allegedly approached by an unknown person at around 9 pm while she was trying to get into her car along Renwick Road in Suva.

Chief Operations Officer, ACP Abdul Khan says the suspect grabbed the victim’s handbag before fleeing the scene.

Article continues after advertisement

ACP Khan says a Taskforce Team was deployed before 10 pm that was able to recover the stolen items at the suspect’s home.

ACP Khan says the team pursued the suspect who was arrested and is in custody at the Totogo Police Station.