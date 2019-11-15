Home

Man alleged to have assaulted pregnant sister charged

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
July 1, 2020 6:08 am

The 24-year old-man alleged to have assaulted and struck a pregnant woman with an iron rod has been charged.

Police have charged the accused with one count of assault causing actual bodily harm and one count of act with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

It is alleged that the man committed the offense over the weekend following an argument with his sister about their compound in Nabua.

The accused will be produced in the Suva Magistrates Court today.

