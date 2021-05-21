Home

Crime

Man abuses Hot Bread staff

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
May 29, 2021 11:04 am

Police are currently investigating an incident of alleged assault at the Hot Bread Kitchen, Butt Street in Suva.

The alleged incident happened yesterday morning.

A report was lodged yesterday after a man allegedly threw a pastry he bought from the shop at one of the shop staff.

He is also alleged to have tried to damage property and also used vulgar language against staff and members of the public who tried to intervene.

It is believed that the man bought a pastry from the shop early yesterday morning and returned later as the pastry had gone cold claiming that the product was not up to par.

The man also used abusive language against a police team that had stopped by to stop the commotion before driving off dangerously in vehicle registration, Vdhi.

