Man, 45 fined for breaching COVID protocol

A 45-year-old man was fined for failing to comply with orders pertaining to the entering/exit of a containment zone.

The unvaccinated suspect was issued a Public Health Infringement Notice travelling from Waya Yasawa to Lautoka .

Police made 167 bookings between the 13th to the 17th of October.

Failure to wear a mask once again recording the highest number of bookings.

Failure to wear a mask in public accounted for 116 bookings with the Southern and Western Divisions recording the most number of cases.

Failure to wear a mask while travelling in a Public Service Vehicle accounted for 35 bookings, 13 PHINs were issued for breach of curfew and two PSV drivers were booked for failing to comply with the 80% passenger capacity regulation.

Fijians have been urged to comply with COVID-safe measures at all times and support ongoing efforts of returning to normalcy.