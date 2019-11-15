Lautoka body find confirmed as murder

The case of a 22-year-old man’s body which was found in Natokowaqa, Lautoka on Sunday has been classified as murder.

Police have confirmed that the deceased Hasneel Sharma had sustained injuries to his head which resulted in his death.

Sharma’s body was found at the old service station in Natokowaqa which was later identified by family members.

He says there are no suspects at the moment as investigations continue.