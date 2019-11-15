Lami woman was murdered: Police

Police have classified the death of a woman found inside her Lami shop on Tuesday night as murder.

FBC News understands that the victim is Fai Yen Chan.

Spokesperson Ana Naisoro says the investigation into the death of the 35-year-old woman continues and a post mortem was conducted yesterday.

The National Fire Authority was alerted to a fire in Lami Town around 9pm on Tuesday and firefighters found a room in the top flat in flames.

They also found the woman’s body in the two-bedroom flat.

The victim was unresponsive and quickly taken to CWM hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.