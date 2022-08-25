Lami residents concerned over spate of crime

[File Photo]

A spate of crimes in the Lami community have residents concerned for their safety.

Police Spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirms residents had a meeting with Lami Police where they have raised these concerns.

Residents have requested for police patrol and community engagement.

FBC News spoke to some residents who say following the Covid pandemic, they have noticed increasing crimes in the community including robbery, drunk and disorderly behavior by youths in broad daylight.

Residents are also concerned about the increase in liquor and kava shops in their town.

Recently a rape case of an elderly woman by a man in his twenties who committed the act after robbing her at her home was reported and is now before the court.

According to the residents, some students have also been missing school and have been seen hanging around in the community.