Lami accident driver arrested

The driver of the vehicle who was allegedly involved in an accident in Suvavou, Lami this morning has been arrested.
The driver who is a former athlete had allegedly fled the scene following the accident.
It is alleged he was drunk at the time and lost control of the vehicle which as a result hit the railing of a bridge.
A woman who was the passenger in the vehicle and was taken in custody has been released.
