Laborer charged for allegedly raping granddaughter

The 57-year-old laborer alleged to have raped his 4-year-old step-granddaughter in Ba has been charged.

The accused has been charged with three counts of rape and will be produced in the Ba Magistrates Court today.

The incident allegedly occurred several times last week at a cane field near the victim’s home.

Article continues after advertisement

The victim relayed the alleged incident to her mother whereby a report was lodged at the Ba Police Station.