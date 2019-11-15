Labasa teen’s death classified as murder

Police have now officially classified the death of the 13-year-old Jia Janvi at Namara in Labasa as murder.

This was done after Police received the result of the post mortem examination, which was conducted today.

The Divisional Crime Officer Northern and his team of investigators are working around the clock in the case.

Article continues after advertisement

Janvi was found lying unconscious by the door of the flat she rents with her mother on Wednesday night.

According to police, she was found by the landlord after he had heard her screaming outside.

There were stab wounds on her body.

Police say Janvi was alone at home at the time of the incident as her mother was away at work.