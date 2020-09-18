Kadavu drug operations result in 53 percent decline in crime

The Fiji Police Force has seen a noticeable reduction in overall crime offences in Kadavu, as drug operations continue.

Chief Operations Officer ACP Abdul Khan says a 53% reduction was recorded between June 22nd and August 31st when compared to 2019.

Sexual offences, theft, and burglary cases, as well as minor offences also declined during this period.

ACP Khan says while drug offences increased due to the increased tempo of operations, sexual offences dropped from the nine cases recorded in 2019 to one so far this year.

Only three theft cases have been recorded this year in comparison to the eleven for the same period last year.

ACP Khan says this is encouraging and believes the increased tempo of operations has led to a decrease in other criminal offences.

He adds the Force is committed to eradicating the drug problem in Kadavu and by sending out teams for as long as it takes to curb the illicit trade.