Juveniles face multiple burglary charges

Three juveniles aged between 13 and 15 have been arrested for their alleged involvement in various burglaries.

These alleged burglaries happened at various retail and wholesale outlets in the Nadi-Namaka area.

In the last few weeks Police officers recovered up to $40,000 worth of stolen items.

The 15-year-old has been charged with five counts of failure to comply with orders for breaching curfew restrictions, six counts of aggravated burglary and six counts of theft.

One of the 13-year-old is charged with two counts of failure to comply with orders, three counts of aggravated burglary and three counts of theft.

The third accused also aged 13 is charged with three counts of failure to comply with orders, three counts of aggravated burglary and three counts of theft.

They will be produced at the Nadi Magistrates Court today.