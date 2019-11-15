Deceased couple identified

The couple found dead in Papatoetoe in Auckland yesterday, are from Fiji and have been identified by relatives.

The deceased are Ricky Rohan Nath, who was originally from Ba, and his wife, Sherine Nath.

Police say a child was also located in the room with critical injuries and he has been transported to Starship Hospital.

Former Fiji residents living in Papatoetoe have told FBC News that the family had moved into the area about six months ago.

The bodies were found yesterday morning.