Hunt on for three Service Station robbers

Police are looking for three men who allegedly robbed the Total Service Station situated along the Nadi Back Road this morning.

The masked men who were armed with cane knives and pinch bars stole cash worth $200.

The men allegedly threatened staff before fleeing in a vehicle believed to have been stolen from Naidovi in Nadi.

Article continues after advertisement

Police is pleading with the public with information to call Crime Stoppers on 919.

Investigation continues.