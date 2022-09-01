Home drug making laboratories common in Fiji

[File Photo]

Out of the 6, 282 hard drugs cases registered by the Fiji Police Force, 302 are related methamphetamine, 22 cocaine, and 5,958 are marijuana cases.

Minister for Defence, Inia Seruiratu highlighted this in Parliament when he was questioned on the progress made by law enforcement agencies in the seizure of hard drugs, including crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin.

Seruiratu says most of the offenses include unlawful importation, exportation, possession, cultivation, supply, transfer, and transportation of illicit drugs, together with controlled chemicals and even laboratory equipment.

Seruiratu says Fiji is the hub of the Pacific and we continue to see an influx in illicit substances from within and outside the region.

In addition, he says there also have been instances where the ingredients, and materials were sourced locally and this is why the government is finalizing the Illicit Substance Drug Act.