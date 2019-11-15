Health inspector amongst those arrested for drug offences

A 34-year-old Heath Inspector was arrested following the alleged discovery of dried leaves believed to be marijuana inside his office.

The 34-year-old was arrested in Savusavu following a tip from members of the public yesterday.

He is in custody awaiting the drug analysis report.

In the North, a 40-year-old farmer from Vusasivo was arrested at the Valeci Junction as officers acted on information received regarding the suspect’s alleged association with drug-related activities.

Officers searched his vehicle and allegedly found clear sealed plastics containing dried leaves, and sachets of dried leaves wrapped in aluminum foil and clear plastic containing seeds all believed to be marijuana.

Investigations continue into all these cases.

Police are thanking the public for sharing information which resulted in the success of these raids and Drug operations is being stepped up in all five Policing Divisions.