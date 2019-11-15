Four police officers await internal disciplinary action

Four police officers based at Totogo Police Station in Suva have been suspended with half pay, awaiting internal disciplinary processes for their alleged involvement in an assault case late last month.

Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says the officers are alleged to have assaulted a young man along Milverton Road in Suva during curfew.

Tudravu has again reminded officers to be professional and treat all members of the public with respect, and stresses that the organization will not condone unprofessional behaviour.

He has urged those who have issues with the conduct of police officers to lodge a complaint with Internal Affairs.