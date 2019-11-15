Four men arrested for an alleged robbery case

Four men have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a robbery at a Warehouse Company in Laucala Beach, Suva on New Year’s Eve.

The suspects who are believed to be in their 20’s were arrested this morning at Kinoya village.

The arrest was made following a raid conducted by the Southern Division Task Force team and officers from the Valelevu Police Station.

The suspects allegedly entered through the washroom window of the warehouse and stole a safe containing more than $14,000 worth of cash and a CCTV footage decoder.

The matter was reported to the Valelevu Police Station by the Manager of the company after he discovered that the front door has been broken into.

Items recovered are some documents and the empty safe.

Investigation continues.