Four Corrections Officers to front court today

Two Corrections Officers have been charged for the murder of a remadee.

It is alleged that the victim died after he fell ill while in remand at the Natabua Corrections Facility in Lautoka.

The two were formally arrested and charged for the offence of Murder.

Police say two other Corrections Officers have also been charged with assault.

All four will be produced at a special court sitting in the Lautoka Magistrates Court today.