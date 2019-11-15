Four arrested for allegedly stealing from Gold Mine

Four men are in custody after being found with a money box allegedly stolen from the Vatukoula Gold Mine

They were stopped and arrested at a checkpoint in Sabeto, Nadi today.

Police say upon approaching a snap checkpoint near Sabeto, the suspects started acting suspiciously.

A search was conducted and officers found items alleged to have been stolen.

Three of the suspects are in their 30s while one is 26-years-old.

They were escorted back to the Vatukoula Police Station where they are currently being questioned regarding their alleged involvement in other thefts.

Meanwhile two men in their 20s were arrested at the Suva Bus Stand on Saturday as they were found with assorted items allegedly stolen from a canteen at the Lautoka Bus Stand.

Officers on beat patrol noticed the two acting in a suspicious manner and upon searching found several packets of cigarettes, lighters and money.

The two were escorted back to the Lautoka Police Station where they’re being questioned.