Four arrested for alleged drug possession

Four people have been arrested for alleged drugs possession in Ba.

The Police operations team found a 31-year- old woman including three others acting suspiciously inside a vehicle near the Veilomani Boys Centre yesterday.

Police say upon checking the vehicle, 47 sachets of dried leaves wrapped in aluminum foil believed to be marijuana were discovered in a big Red shopping bag with $40 cash.

Article continues after advertisement

All are in custody awaiting the drug analysis result.

An investigation continues.