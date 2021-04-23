Four arrested for alleged drug possession

Four people have been arrested for alleged drugs possession in Ba.
The Police operations team found a 31-year- old woman including three others acting suspiciously inside a vehicle near the Veilomani Boys Centre yesterday.
Police say upon checking the vehicle, 47 sachets of dried leaves wrapped in aluminum foil believed to be marijuana were discovered in a big Red shopping bag with $40 cash.
All are in custody awaiting the drug analysis result.
An investigation continues.
