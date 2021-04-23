Home

Crime

Four arrested for alleged drug possession

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
May 3, 2021 4:40 pm

Four people have been arrested for alleged drugs possession in Ba.

The Police operations team found a 31-year- old woman including three others acting suspiciously inside a vehicle near the Veilomani Boys Centre yesterday.

Police say upon checking the vehicle, 47 sachets of dried leaves wrapped in aluminum foil believed to be marijuana were discovered in a big Red shopping bag with $40 cash.

All are in custody awaiting the drug analysis result.

An investigation continues.

