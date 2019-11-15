Five under investigation for death of 40-year-old

Five people are now being investigated for their alleged involvement in a fight that resulted in the death of a 40-year-old carpenter.

The incident happened on Thursday night in Malolo, Nadi during the height of TC Yasa.

It is alleged the deceased was drinking with his brother and friends when an argument started.

The deceased received injuries and was rushed to the Nadi Hospital.

He was transferred to the Lautoka hospital where he later passed away.

The five were questioned and released over the weekend as police await a post mortem report.