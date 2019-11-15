Five in custody for Lautoka robbery

Five people including a juvenile have been arrested for their alleged involvement in an aggravated Robbery at a vacant home in Lautoka.

Police confirm the five allegedly broke into the vacant house in Lomolomo, Lautoka and robbed items worth more than $7000.

The items taken include a single and double door refrigerator, Mini Hi-Fi system, Washing Machine, Flat Screen TV, DVD Player, Microwave, drilling machines, and other appliances.

The house was vacant on Christmas day and it was broken into last Sunday. The matter was then reported to Police.

Quick action by Lautoka Police resulted in the recovery of all stolen items a few hours later along with the person who had received them.

The five were arrested last night and are currently being questioned at the Lautoka Police Station.

Police say receiving stolen items is an offense and anyone found committing this can be liable to 10 years imprisonment.