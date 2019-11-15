Five drug busts made by police this week

A 17-year-old student has been charged with unlawful possession of illicit drugs following a raid conducted by officers from the Nasinu Police Station in Nadawa.

The suspect was found acting in a suspicious manner.

Police say the raid was conducted on Monday where officers discovered 5 sachets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

Article continues after advertisement

He has been charged and will be produced in the Nasinu Magistrate Court tomorrow.

In a separate case a 19-year-old man of Votualevu in Nadi was found in possession 5 sachets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

The man has been charged with one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs and will appear at a Special court sitting in Rakiraki today.

The Northern Division also recorded an arrest whereby a farm house belonging to a 28-year-old farmer was searched at Tabulotu settlement where green plants and a plastic containing dried leaves believed to be marijuana was found inside.

A 20-year-old student was also found in possession of bullets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana in Labasa while another man was questioned in relation to drugs after being found in possession with four bullets of dried leaves also believed to be marijuana.

All three suspects were questioned and released awaiting the analysis report.