Five arrested for alleged drug possession

Five men are in Police custody for allegedly being in possession of white substances believed to be methamphetamine.

The five aged between 29 and 44 were arrested yesterday in Cunningham Stage 2.

During the arrest police officers seized zip lock plastic bags containing the white substances believed to be methamphetamine.

The substance has been sent for analysis.

Investigations continue.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu, says the war on drugs continues with great momentum with the focus on both green and white drugs.

Tudravu says the war will require everyone’s support as Police will not be able to fight it alone.

The Acting Commissioner says this is also one of the main reasons as to why the organization has taken a tough stand against officers who are found to be involved in the illicit trade.

ACP Tudravu says every seizure is considered a success irrespective of its size.