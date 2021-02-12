Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Crime

Five arrested for alleged drug possession

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
February 19, 2021 8:20 am
[File Photo]

Five men are in Police custody for allegedly being in possession of white substances believed to be methamphetamine.

The five aged between 29 and 44 were arrested yesterday in Cunningham Stage 2.

During the arrest police officers seized zip lock plastic bags containing the white substances believed to be methamphetamine.

Article continues after advertisement

The substance has been sent for analysis.

Investigations continue.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu, says the war on drugs continues with great momentum with the focus on both green and white drugs.

Tudravu says the war will require everyone’s support as Police will not be able to fight it alone.

The Acting Commissioner says this is also one of the main reasons as to why the organization has taken a tough stand against officers who are found to be involved in the illicit trade.

ACP Tudravu says every seizure is considered a success irrespective of its size.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.