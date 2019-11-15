Fifty-one arrests, two for breaching self-isolation

Fifty-one people were arrested last night for breaking the COVID-19 curfew and social gathering breaches.

Thirty-two were arrested for curfew breaches, seventeen for social gathering while two people were arrested for breaching self-isolation.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says as Fiji is facing the impacts of Severe Tropical Cyclone Harold, Fijians must assist Police by adhering to both the COVID-19 and weather advisories as complacency could cost lives.

Article continues after advertisement

Brigadier General Qiliho highlighted TC Harold will bring about its own set of challenges, but we must not lose sight of the ongoing challenges of monitoring and policing the COVID-19 crisis confronting our nation.

The Force has beefed up its policing operations to ensure all COVID-19 and TC Harold operations with regards to rescue and evacuation, the manning of evacuation centers and routine operations are covered well.

The Police Commissioner says officers have been deployed to help those in need of urgent assistance due to the impacts of TC Harold as there was heavy rain and wind experienced in most areas last night.

Brigadier General Qiliho is pleading with the public to make the situation easier for stakeholders and officials who are working tirelessly to ensure everyone is safe as we brace for the impacts of TC Harold.

Fijians must listen to advisories and stop the unnecessary movement unless it’s an emergency.