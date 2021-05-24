Father, son charged over alleged murder

A man, 50 and his 25-year old son from Tavua have been jointly charged for their alleged involvement in causing the death of Saleshni Devi in Lautoka last month.

The two are alleged to have murdered the victim whose body was found at Teidamu Hills on the morning of September 16th.

They will be produced at the Lautoka Magistrates Court today.

Devi’s body was found on a cliff in Teidamu and initially it was alleged that she died as a result of her vehicle veering off the cliff.

However, later Police classified the death as alleged murder.