Farmer to front court for assaulting police officer

A 29-year-old farmer will appear in the Nadi Magistrates Court this afternoon after allegedly assaulting an on-duty police officer.

The incident happened last weekend.

Police say the officer was attending to a report of drunk and disorderly in Nadi and in the process got assaulted by the suspect who also damaged the officer’s uniform.

The suspect is charged with one count each of serious assault and damaging property.