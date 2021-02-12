Home

Farmer found dead in Labasa

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
February 14, 2021 12:11 pm

A body was discovered in Qelemumu, Labasa last night.

Police confirm the victim has been identified as a farmer in his late 40s from Daramu, Labasa.

The discovery was made by a woman and her son a kilometer away from their home.

Article continues after advertisement

A post mortem will be conducted soon as investigations continue.

