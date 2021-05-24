Home

Crime

Family facing murder charge remanded

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
September 22, 2021 4:39 pm

A family of five charged with murder has been remanded by the Nadi Magistrates Court today.

The accused are brothers Rusiate, Ron and Simon Lal together with their parents Sundar and Baleiwai Lal.

The court heard that on September 19th, the five allegedly caused the death of Eneri Abbas Ali in Navakai, Nadi.

Article continues after advertisement

The matter has been transferred to the Lautoka High Court and will be called on October 6th.

According to Police they were responding to a report of an altercation and when they arrived at the scene, the man was found unconscious with visible injuries.

Police rushed the victim to the Nadi Hospital but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

