Failed proposed candidate in custody for alleged social media postings

A failed political party candidate has been taken in custody in relation to her fake social media post regarding the Queen Victoria School.

It is alleged that earlier this month, suspended SODELPA proposed candidate Faith Grace posted on her face book page that the Government will close QVS 15th of June and that all the teachers will be relocated to other schools.

Police Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro confirms the she is currently being questioned at the CID Headquarters.

Grace had also made claims that some teachers who had reached the age of 55, would be retired.

She had also called for a protest against the matter.

Following the post, Education Minister Rosy Akbar had issued a statement saying the rumors about QVS was false.